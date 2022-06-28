Randy Abbey drops exclusive information about Jackie Appiah's luxurious mansion (WATCH)

The trending video made it a segment of the Good Morning show hosted by Randy Abbey on Metro Tv. Commenting on the video, the media personality disclosed some unknown information about the house.

According to Randy, it took Jackie Appiah about ten years to complete the construction of her Accra mansion that has got social media talking.

Defending the actress against some social media users who claimed the house may have been sponsored by 'sponsors', Randy Abbey said Jackie has worked hard to earn the life she is currently enjoying.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, the Ghanaian actress has other businesses that fetch her income apart from what she earns from her acting roles. "It has taken her 10 years to do this. It is just stereotyping. Yes, there are people who do all manner of things," but not in the case of the actress.

"Are you saying acting is the only thing she [Jackie] does? The fact that she hasn't told you the things she does apart from acting, does not mean that's the only thing she does," the ace Ghanaian broadcaster added.

"You see that building you showed, nine years ago I was there with Samira and Jackie at the site. She started this thing ten years ago, this house. Nine years ago, I was there with Samira and her," Randy told a fellow Metro TV Presenter.

Giving further details on the luxurious mansion that has surprised many, especially the interior decor which Luchy described as "heaven on earth", Randy Abbey added that it was all Jackie Appiah's choice.