The “fvck you challenge” was started by Nigeria’s Kiss Daniel after he dropped a single titled “Fvck You” which sparked a controversy that he was jabbing either Davido or an ex-girlfriend of his.

However, the song caught the attention of many musical acts who started making covers of it to address some issues too, propelling the challenge to go viral with a-list artiste join the challenge.

Ghana’s Stonebwoy and Becca have dropped their versions too and today we throwing a spotlight on Sarkodie's cover which he dropped some days ago as the challenge keeps flooding social media.

The highest rapper in his freestyle addressed the story of how a girl played him (the persona in his story) by messing with Joey B, Shatta Wale, King Promise, Kuami Eugene among other Ghanaian musicians.

However, that makes the first time the rapper has boldly mentioned Shatta’s name in his song ever since their ‘beef’ which has been causing some stir in showbiz.

Listen to Sarkodie’s “Fvck You Cover” below and tell us what you think.