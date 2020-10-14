Instagram user ‘henewaa_piesie2’ may log out of social media forever after Salley Galley loaded her with what seems to be irreversible curses on her page.

According to Selley Galley, the social media user made similar comments on her hacked account and returned today to drop more.

In response to her comment, Selley rained curses on her in a long post on her Instagram page.

“I blocked you on my verified page for similar comment, today you're back here with more. I won't let this slide,” Selley Galley said. “For these ignorant words of insults that came out of your mouth to me, seeking to cause me pain and unhappiness for absolutely nothing I've done to you or your family...”

Then, she dropped the curses: “I say to you this Wednesday noon of October 14th, 2020 that you will not live to prosper and be happy. You will have a lifetime of bad luck and depression. Everything you touch, say or do will bring unexplainable misery to you. Your generation will pass on the curse of infertility, unhappiness, madness and misery I call upon you this day. May your business go from bad to worse.

“May every pain I've ever felt in my life be transferred to you and may every good plan the Lord had for you be transfered to every woman waiting on the Lord for children. You will beg to die and even death will forsake you. My Lord did not create me barren or any woman and so may HE make an example of you to show HIS greatness. I DARE THE LORD TO HEAR MY CRY...”

To seal the curses, she quoted the Bible: “Galatians 6:7-9, “Don’t be misled—you cannot mock the justice of God. You will always harvest what you plant. Those who live only to satisfy their own sinful nature will harvest decay and death from that sinful nature. But those who live to please the Spirit will harvest everlasting life from the Spirit. Hear my prayer, Yahweh, and give ear to my cry. Don't be silent at my tears. For I am a stranger with you, a foreigner, as all my fathers were. Amen.”