South African rapper AKA’s fiancé falls to her death in Cape Town

South African rapper AKA has lost his fiancé in a tragic incident in Cape Town.

Anele “Nellie” Tembe, 22, reportedly died following an incident at the Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town, South Africa.

Tembe allegedly jumped from the tenth floor of the hotel, according to reports from paramedics.

In a statement on Sunday, April 11, Tembe’s family confirmed the tragic news, saying rapper AKA is “inconsolable.”

“It is with the deepest regret that we, the Tembe and Forbes families, confirm the untimely passing of our beloved fiancé, daughter, sister and daughter-in-law, Anele Tembe (22). Anele tragically passed on in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 11 April 2021,” the statement said.

“We are still in shock and are dealing with our emotions, as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman, with so much life ahead of her. She had a sweet nature about her and was always nurturing to those around her.”

“Her fiancé, Kiernan Forbes, is currently inconsolable and is surrounded by family and closest friends. At this hour of our grief, we humbly request that our families be given privacy and time to heal,” it added.

AKA proposed to “Nellie” Tembe in February 2021.

