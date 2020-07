According to him, the “Nothing I Get” hitmaker is capable of grasping Ghana’s first Grammys plaque, thus, Ghanaians should give him their utmost support to make this dream materialise.

He made this statement through Twitter after having his first encounter with him over the weekend on Accra-based Kasapa FM.

“Met this brilliant brother for the first time today, and I must confess that I left the place utterly inspired,” he captioned a photo they took together. “The media and Ghana at large should go all out and support him. He might bring Grammys home tomorrow.”

He further prayed that the former OGB Music label signee becomes an evangelist for God in the future.

“It is also my prayer that he becomes an evangelist soon,” he added.

EBA is currently out with his first single of 2020, titled “I Overcome”. The official video for the song has garnered over 70,000 views on the video-streaming platform, YouTube.

Watch the video below and share your views with us.