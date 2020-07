On Wednesday, July 29, the “Hustle Hard” hitmaker reacted to an old interview of Sarkodie saying that the American rapper rather contacted him for their 2015 collaboration “New Guy”.

Ace Hood reacted by calling him a liar for the second time.

The first time was right after their collaboration in 2015.

Immediately Ace Hood’s reaction went viral, Ghanaians on Twitter started trolling the SarkCess Music label boss.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Ace Hood’s statement;