Veteran actor, Prince Yawson ‘Waakye’ reported dead

Waakye died at age 52.

The sad event was confirmed by veteran actor, Bob Smith Jnr (Diaboloman) who was inconsolable.

The actor, popularly known as ‘Waakye’, has featured in many prominent movies in the Ghanaian space.

In October 2020, the actor confirmed rumors of his illness but added that God has healed him.

This followed assertions that he had been hit by a mild stroke some years ago.

Speaking to broadcast journalist, Kofi Adoma Wawani, he emotionally narrated a recent near-death ordeal. He admitted he was basically deceased and only made it out of the jaws of death due to a timely divine intervention.

“We had gone for rehearsals to prepare for the Ghana at 60 celebrations. When we closed and I got home, I started feeling uncomfortable. I woke up at dawn but didn’t look at the time. I realized my heart was beating and was sweating profusely which I hadn’t encountered before so I was worried.”

The father of 2 explained that, when he got to the coconut seller, he bought 2 and drank the juice but was still not feeling well and so he relaxed on the heap of coconut behind the seller, feeling helpless at that moment, he said “The coconut seller then held my hands and told me we should go to the hospital, we went to the Trust Hospital at Osu and I must admit the nurses did a great job and I commend the coconut seller, he stood beside me till I was discharged.

“I was in pain at the hospital from midnight till morning and I knew death had come. I lost my breath, and I knew my end had come," the scriptwriter revealed.

