According to one woman, who identified herself as Aisha, she is sister to Abdulai Zack, Lil Win’s ex-manager, therefore, she was once so close to the comic actor to a point that she knows a lot about him that he has kept away from the media.

Aisha went on a rant in a hot video making rounds on social media, as she expressed shock as to how Lil Win, whom she knows as a cultist is now roaming in churches for prophecies.

According to angry Aisha, the Kumawood actor is a very ungrateful person who has turned his back on her brother after he significantly contributed to shaping his career for so many years.

Dropping some bombshell secrets about the actor, Aisha also alleged that Lil Win has also shunned his wife because of his interest to date Guru’s girlfriend. According to her, the “boys abre” rapper and actor were even very close friends who resulted in black magic in their endeavours.

Furious Aisha who was speaking in a video recorded from her base abroad, has also disclosed that Lil Win even charged her for appearing at Stonebwoy’s wedding and she paid him GHC4000 for that.

Zack’s sister also descended on Prophet Gaisie with some scathing allegations that he is a paedophile who also relies on evil spirits for his Prophetic adventures. Pulse.com.gh cannot authentic any of allegations made Aisha but the video in which she was ranting is fast going viral with mixed reaction from fans.

