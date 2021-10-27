'We fought for Ghana' - Deportee speaks on going to prison with Shatta Wale (VIDEO)

He was arrested with two others, Nana Dope and Gangee, Shatta Wale's P.A and stylist respectively for their involvement in the fake reports about Shatta Wale's shooting. They were charged for abetment of crime.

Shatta Wale’s accomplices Nana Dope and Gangee arrested by the police Pulse Ghana

Their boss, Shatta Wale, was charged with the publication of false news and causing fear and panic. According to the 'My Level' singer, he staged the reports to draw attention to a doom prophecy that he would be shot on 18th October.

According to Shatta Wale, "the statement made by this false prophet has gotten me in a mood of violence since no one in this country cares. So the police of this country want to tell me none of them saw those threatening statements online to take action?".

"This pastor said 18th October Shatta wale will be shot and you want to tell me you didn’t see from you cybercrime department nor did u hear or came across anything like that online? I won’t wait for Ghana police to call my father and tell my father, his son got shot this afternoon, I won’t wait for Ghana stupid media houses to spread the news to my fans about me being shot because all we wish in this country is for dead people and funerals," he added.

Shatta Wale in handcuff Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale also noted that "if my life can be threatened and there is no law to take actions on that then I guess I will do what is right in the eyes of God. This is not the first time I have had these threats in this country am now I am going through this emotional trauma alone". Later, after he was arrested, he also said that he will be willing to go to jail if that will make the men of God stop the doom prophecies.

Accordingly, the Ghana Police held a meeting with the religious council of Ghana and warned that “the law is against false publication thereby if you make your prophecy publicly without any evidence then you’ve breached the law and the law will deal with you.

“There is the need for everyone to learn something from what has transpired and know that it is against the law so when you go and breach the law then note that you’ll face the consequences alone.

“Woe betides any pastor or prophet who embarks on the same target as what the other prophet did. If you’ve seen that it is wrong when you openly prophesy about someone to cause fear and panic then it’s your problem. You can go ahead and prophesy if you want to but the law is there to deal with you,” Alexander Kweku Obeng, Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service revealed this on Accra FM.