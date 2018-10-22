Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Afrobeat singer Wendy Shay takes her followers on social media to church by singing her version of "Nyame te ase".

In the video, Wendy Shay is seen communicating with her followers and fans how spiritual and close she is to her maker.

The question, "will wendy shay one day be a gospel musician?"

However, Wendy shay after her the leaked audio of her having an affair with her manager Bullet dropped a new banger titled "The Boy is Mine" which features Eno.

Watch video below