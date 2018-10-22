Pulse.com.gh logo
Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing you'll see(Video)

In the video, Wendy Shay is seen singing to her followers and fans how spiritual and close she is to her maker.

play

Afrobeat singer Wendy Shay takes her followers on social media to church by singing her version of "Nyame te ase".

In the video, Wendy Shay is seen communicating with her followers and fans how spiritual and close she is to her maker.

The question, "will wendy shay one day be a gospel musician?"

However, Wendy shay after her the leaked audio of her having an affair with her manager Bullet dropped a new banger titled "The Boy is Mine" which features Eno.

Watch video below

 

Ghanaian movies worth watching with bae this weekend
Ghanaian celebrity kids who are lovely fashion figures
Shatta Wale fans destroyed properties at Fantasy Dome after album launch
Social media trolling makes me stronger – Moesha Boduong
