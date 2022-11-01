Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba confirms death of Davido's son

“The boy was inside water for too long and they pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital,” a family source told gazettengr.com. “By the time they rushed him to Lagoon Hospital it was already too late," the source said under anonymity to await an official statement

Ifeanyi Adekeke marked his third birthday 11 days ago. According to the website, the Nigerian singer and the mother of his son "travelled and left the child with a female domestic assistant".

Reports around Ifeanyi's death have been scanty as no official statement has been heard from the family yet.

However, whilst many hope the sad news trending on social media is not true, actor Williams Uchemba says he has been able to confirm the death of the singer's son. "I said I won't believe anything on SM until I personally confirm myself. I prayed for it to be a lie. I am upset, pained and confused. Nobody deserves to feel this pain," he wrote on social media.