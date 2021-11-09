Yvonne Nelson in shock as her daughter speaks about her wedding

Taking to Twitter, the 'Single And Married' actress, has shared how she was shocked to hear her daughter talking about her wedding.

"Sitting in the kitchen listening to Ryn talk about her wedding day!" she tweeted, and added that "wait! What year are we in again?? Sigh** no wonder! Seeing a lot of grey hair on my head".

This becomes one of the few times the actress is speaking about her daughter as she has taken off social media. Ryn Roberts after her birth had an Instagram page and YouTube channel in her name that was being managed by her mother.

However, after some time, the pages have gone missing on social media and the actress has never shared any photo of her daughter online again. The exact reason for taking off social media isn't known.

Yvonne Nelson has also separated from her baby daddy, Jamie Roberts, a British photographer. However, the pair have been co-parenting. A few days ago, Jamie flew into Ghana to be present for their daughter's fourth birthday though they kept things private.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my lil’ African Princess! Such a beautiful, confident and brave little girl. I can’t believe 4 years have passed since you came into our lives. Keep on building your character and making me proud Ryn. Love Daddy," he wrote to an old photo of himself and baby Ryn that he shared on October 29th.

Jamie Roberts marks Ryn Roberts fourth birthday Pulse Ghana