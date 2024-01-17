High December prices discourage foreigners - Olele Salvador, Yaa Bitha,others urge action

Olele Salvador, a seasoned lifestyle journalist and Twitter influencer, emphasized the need to spread and diversify the Detty December experience beyond Accra. He highlighted the issue of vendors increasing prices and adding incremental charges, particularly in the beauty and service industries. Salvador suggested that extending events to other regions such as Takoradi, the Western Region, and Cape Coast could help alleviate the concentration of activities in Accra, promoting a more widespread and inclusive celebration.

"If we are talking about Detty December in Ghana, we should be able to diversify and extend events to other regions. This would not only enrich the experience but also allow locals in these regions to benefit economically from these events,"

If a pure water vendor sells one bottle for 1 cedi on a normal day, when they go to events like Afrofuture, they might increase it to GHC3. There is no control, there is no regulation ". Salvador expressed this during the discussion.

Yaa Bitha, a journalist and Twitter influencer, echoed Salvador's sentiments, pointing out the overpricing challenges in Detty December, including ticketing, transportation, salons, and restaurants. She argued that the sudden and substantial price hikes were unacceptable, especially when essential services experienced drastic markups.

"These issues with over pricing it, the ticketing, from transportations to salons to restaurants., everything that makes Detty December, Detty December, all of a sudden the prices are inflated and you sit and you ask yourself, how come something that was GHC40 in November and in December, you are telling me it is about GHC400 and then they will tell you you are not their target market, are you serious? This is so unacceptable.

Broadcast Journalist at Media General Group, Dela Michel also revealed that more foreigners are reconsidering their decisions to spend December in Ghana due to the pricing.

"People are rescinding their December to come to Ghana for Detty December and it is all especially because of pricing .I spoke to some foreigners and they said they are not doing Detty December again because of the pricing. They are realising that, even Although the prices are legit, they are experiencing pricing during the season and it is a call for concern. They come but there is some level of dissatisfaction and review they take away that comes with.

The panelists collectively called for organizers to review and regulate pricing structures, ensuring fair and reasonable costs for both locals and foreigners. The discussion also emphasized the potential economic benefits for regions outside Accra if events were diversified.

These critical insights and calls for change were part of the Detty December review, the biggest events discussion, co-hosted by Gideon Nicholas Day and the hosts of the Stay by Plan Podcast, Afi and Zuu.

