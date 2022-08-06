Re-registration: I'll sue MTN if my SIM card is disconnected — Ras Kukuu

According to him, he was made to provide his ID for the registration of his SIM when he first purchased it adding that the contract is still valid.

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful earlier announced that a self-service application will be launched on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

She said the app will enable the public re-register their sim cards in the comfort of their homes without having to queue at any network operator's office.

She said "The SIM Registration App will be available for download on both android and IOS this week barring any unforeseen circumstances.

"Each registration via the app will be subject to a 5 cedi surcharge."

However, her announcement has triggered some concerns from Ghanaians to air their views on the development.

Speaking on Accra FM on Wednesday, August 4, 2022, Ras Kukuu said he had not registered his SIM card in the ongoing re-registration of SIM cards.

"I haven't registered my SIM because I already registered. I have a contract with MTN," he noted.

He stated that: "Once they disconnect me, I'll sue MTN because we have a contract, the contract has not been revoked, so why will you disconnect me when I purchased and used my ID to register the number."