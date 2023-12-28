Pulse Picks: From 'Goodsin' to 'Terminator'; here are all the top banging songs of 2023

Leading the pack are established artists with proven track records such as KiDi, King Promise, and Mr Drew. At the same time, emerging talents like OliveTheBoy and Lasmid are making waves and putting the world on notice.

Music In Africa presents a dynamic playlist featuring the top Ghanaian songs of 2023, curated without a specific ranking.

As we approach the conclusion of 2023, Ghana's music scene continues to deliver exceptional hits. Renowned artists like Stonebwoy, Kelvyn Boy, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, and others have graced us with massive hits throughout the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The year has seen a plethora of Afropop hits, international remixes, breakout singles, and more from both established Ghanaian artists and promising newcomers. To keep you in the loop, we've compiled a selection of the best songs of the year.

Check it out below.

Goodsin by OliveTheBoy

OliveTheBoy, Ghana’s biggest breakout star of 2023, has his first big song. ‘Goodsin’, taken from the musician’s Avana EP, which has also charted creditably elsewhere in Africa, blurs the line between love and lust, but hey, that’s how we like it here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Into The Future by Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy’s continual presence in Ghanaian pop’s top tier is a testament to his consistency and Midas quality. ‘Into The Future’, the love-themed Afro-dancehall number taken from his 5th Dimension album, is among the latest offerings by the artist to gain popularity this year.

Terminator by King Promise

Because of the delicate allure of his voice, King Promise’s most successful songs have catered to romance. But every now and then, he veers off into other thematic areas, demonstrating his versatility. Here, on ‘Terminator’, he discusses being fed up with operating based on other people’s opinions and validation. And suddenly, it is how lovers of mainstream hits feel.

ADVERTISEMENT

I Lied by KiDi

This KiDi single broaches a topic so sensitive it is often missing in the mainstream: the woes of pretending you are well when you are not, as it seems like society hardly has time to notice. “If I tell you that I’m okay, I lied’, he stresses in the hook.

Hosanna by Banzy Banero

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast-rising Ghanaian singer-songwriter, Francis Nii Ayitiah a.k.a Banzy Banero comes through with this amazing mp3 single called “Hosanna”.

Monica by Kuami Eugene

Inspired by a friend he met on Snapchat named Monica, Kuami Eugene gave us a Christmas banger which had everyone on their best legwork game.

"Monica" if from Kuami Eugene's "Love and Chaos" album is his first project since signing with Empire record label. The album comprises thirteen tracks, including previously released hits like "Fate," "Cryptocurrency" featuring Rotimi, and "Single." The album also features exciting collaborations with artists such as Guchi, Magixx, Weezy, and BackRoad Gee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Case remix by Mr Drew ft Mophty

"Case (Remix)" by Mr Drew featuring Mophty is an exhilarating afrobeat song that combines infectious rhythms, vibrant melodies, and captivating lyrics, which tells a compelling story of love, desire, and the complications that can arise in relationships.

The lyrics paint a vivid picture of a romantic entanglement, where emotions run high and decisions must be made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rent free by Gyakie

Gyakie, returned with her soul-stirring single, "Rent Free." This release marked her first solo endeavor since her highly-praised 2022 EP, My Diary.

"Rent Free" is an exploration of the intricate facets of love and longing, poised to win over both fans and critics alike.

"Aseda" by Nacee

ADVERTISEMENT

Nacee, the celebrated Ghanaian musical artist, unveiled one pf the biggest gospel song titled "Aseda". The song's title translates to "Thanksgiving" and aimed to inspire individuals to express gratitude to God for all the blessings in their lives.

SIMMER DOWN by Black Sherif