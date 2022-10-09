Artists likely to score Grammy nominations for Ghana

Pulse Ghana

WIYAALA

Noella WIYAALA is a Ghanaian Afro-pop singer-songwriter with a unique personality who blends her native language to produce sounds of originality is soul captivating. Her stage name, WIYAALA, means “the doer” in the Sissala dialect.

The Sissala goddess is popularly known as the “Lioness” which she lives up to through her stagecraft. Her first single “Make Me Dance” was originally produced by “Genius Selection"

She gained popularity in 2013 with her hit single “Rock My Body”, which won her two awards in the 2014 first edition of the All Music Awards, “the Most Promising Artist in Africa, and Revelation of the African Continent”. With her love for her indigenous culture and how she portrays African culture in her songs, we wish to see her at the top. Likely, the Grammys.

KWESI ARTHUR

Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Jr, known in the music world as Kwesi Arthur, is a Ghanaian rapper, singer, and songwriter. He rose to fame in 2017 with his hit single “Grind Day” which received widespread acclaim and got rap heavyweights like Sarkodie and Medikal jumping on the remix of the song.

Kwesi Arthur has several accolades to his name including “Rapper Of The Year” and “Hip Hop Song Of The Year” at the “Vodafone Ghana Music Awards” as well as a “Viewer's Choice Best International Act” nomination at the 2018 BET Awards.

His hard work and consistency over years make him a strong contender for the accolade. The artist blessed us with hard Hip Hop tunes and Afro Pop songs like “Anthem”, “Woara”, “Don't Keep Me Waiting feat Kidi”, “African Girl feat Shatta Wale”, “Bajo”, an EP titled “Thoughts of a King” and other notable features from top African Artist like Nasty C. With his style of music and quick recognition in the outside world, he is a promising artist to take Ghana to the Grammys.

FUSE ODG

Born Nana Richard Abiona, better known by his stage name Fuse ODG is a British-Ghanaian recording artist. He gained international appeal after his hit song "Azonto" in 2014 received massive attention.

He created several bangers like “Antenna” and “Dangerous Love” and got featured on Major Lazer's “Light it Up”. his style and knowledge of music, tip him a promising Grammy nominee for Ghana.

SHATTA WALE

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr is a Reggae-dancehall artist with the stage name Shatta Wale. formerly Bandana, the artist released his debut hit song “Moko Hoo” and later went behind the scenes for some years and came back rebranding himself as “Shatta Wale”.

He blew up after his return with the release of hits like “Dancehall King”, “Enter the Net”, “Baby”, and “Mahama Paper” among others which won him some awards.

His “Reign” album debuted at number 6 on the “Billboard Top World Albums Chart” after its release in 2018. He later got featured on the worldwide hit song “Already”, a song from Beyonce's “The Lion King: The Gift Album” alongside Major Lazer in 2019, and again featured in the 2020 film “Black is King”.

His fourth and much-anticipated body of work “Gift of God” is yet to be released as said has top music players on the album including names like Vybz Kartel and many others. His personality and style of music make him a top pick for the Grammy.

STONEBWOY

Livingstone Etse Satekla known by his stage name Stonebwoy, is a Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall, and reggae musician.

He is the CEO of Burniton Music Group. He won the Best International Act: Africa category at the 2015 BET Awards and Artist of the Year at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards. He is also a recipient of two Billboard plaques. He has been described as the king of reggae and dance hall in Africa.

Stonebwoy is also an actor, having appeared in the movies Happy Death Day and My name is Ramadan. He is a global ambassador for sanitation. In 2022, he signed onto Universal Music Group’s Def Jam Recordings, and its flagship Def Jam Recordings Africa. He’s poised to make three albums under the label.

The decorated act is definitely an equal contender for a Grammy nomination for Ghana.

SARKODIE

Michael Owusu Addo known professionally as Sarkodie is a Ghanaian rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur. His contributions to the Ghanaian music industry have earned him numerous accolades, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Award for "Artiste of the Decade". He was announced the first winner of BET's Best International Flow artist at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

He is also considered one of the major proponents of the Azonto genre and dance and one of the most successful African rappers of all time.

The well-embodied artist with his consistency over the period and still counting in the game is a strong head to lead Ghana to the Grammys.

M.ANIFEST

Kwame Ametepee Tsikata known professionally as M.anifest is a Ghanaian musician, rapper, and record producer.

He won Best Rapper and Hip-Hop song of the year at the 2017 Ghana Music Awards. He has worked with Damon Albarn, Flea, Tony Allen, and Erykah Badu, and is featured on five songs on the Rocket Juice and The Moon album. He is the grandson of one of Africa's foremost ethnomusicologists and composers J.H. Kwabena Nketia.

In 2012, The Strand on BBC Radio tipped him as one of four acts to look out for 2012. In 2015 M.anifest's single "Someway bi" earned him a third-place honor in the International Songwriters Competition (ISC).

In the same year, The Guardian named M.anifest as "the foremost rapper on the continent." M.anifest's creatively curved style and uniqueness put him ahead of many and one who is likely to score a Grammy recognition.

MZVEE

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda known by her stage name MzVee is a Ghanaian singer, Afropop, dancehall, and R&B artiste. Her debut solo album features several hit singles including 'Borkor Borkor' (meaning - Slowly), 'Natural Girl', and 'Dancehall Queen'.

MzVee was signed to the record label Lynx Entertainment and was the winner of the New Artiste of the Year award at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards and successfully scored a nomination at the BET awards in 2016.

She is currently a solo artist after she parted ways with her previous management LYNX. The natural hitmaker is one of the very few female music stars in Ghana who tirelessly puts in the work and is more likely to bag a Grammy nomination.

EFYA

Jane Awindor better known by her stage name Efya is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and actress. She is the daughter of Nana Adwoa Awindor, a filmmaker and celebrity host of the late television show Greetings From Abroad. Efya got her first exposure to fame when she participated in the maiden edition of the Stars of the Future talent show.

She won the Best Female Vocal Performance category at the Ghana Music Awards in four successions, beginning in 2011. Moreover, she was applauded for her performance at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Her debut mixtape TINT was released on November 11, 2013. The mixtape was supported by two singles: "Getaway" and "Best In Me". She released her long-awaited debut studio album Janesis on April 22, 2016. On January 11, 2014, Efya released "Forgetting Me" as the album's lead single. Later in March 2021, she was among the Top 30 Most Influential Women in Music by the 3Music Awards Women's Brunch.

The vocal queen and sensational live band performer is a powerhouse of talent and craft that can frontier Ghana to score a Grammy nomination.

BLACK SHERIFF

Born Mohammed Ismail Sherrif known professionally as Black Sherif is a Ghanaian musician and performer. He gained mainstream acclaim with his street anthem "Second Sermon" released in July 2021. His catchy hooks and choruses have garnered him over 100 million streams on Audiomack, while his music tops charts and is played everywhere from influencer videos on social media to NBA All-Star games.

His March 2022 single "Kwaku the Traveller" reached number 1 on the Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music charts and by August of that year was the most Shazamed song in the world across genres.

Blacko recently scored a BET nomination in the category of "Best International Flow". The young Soja is a rolling stone that can herald Ghana's success in bagging a Grammy nomination.