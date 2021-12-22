Beenie Man, Focalistic, Samini, others support Stonebwoy at 5th Bhim Concert (VIDEOS)

Stonebwoy lined up a tall list of local and international artistes for this year’s concert.

Jamaica’s Beenie Man and South Africa’s Focalistic, who have hit collaborations with Stonebwoy, stormed the stage to show their support.

A ‘miracle’ happened during Beenie Man’s performance when he brought Samini and Stonebwoy on stage to reunite them after months of beef.

Ghanaian industry folks like Fameye, Edem, Kwaw Kese, Samini, Obibini, Mr Drew, Kofi Kinaata, D-Black, and others showed up on stage to throw their weight behind the BET Award-winning star.

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson and Ghanaian-American viral star Jeff Obeng, aka Cousinskeether, showed up on stage during D-Black’s performance.

The organisers of the concert considered gender balance while putting things in order. Mona4Reall, Akiyana, Empress Gifty, and Sefa were among the guest artistes list.

Ghanaian politician Samuel Nartey George who is the Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram and his wife graced the occasion.

Media personality Abeiku Santana and hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone graced the occasion as well.