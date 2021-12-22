The event held on Tuesday, December 21, drew hundreds of fans to the Grande Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre.
Beenie Man, Focalistic, Samini, others support Stonebwoy at 5th Bhim Concert (VIDEOS)
Ghanaian afro-dancehall musician Stonebwoy received massive support from industry folks and international stars at the 5th edition of the Bhim Concert.
Stonebwoy lined up a tall list of local and international artistes for this year’s concert.
Jamaica’s Beenie Man and South Africa’s Focalistic, who have hit collaborations with Stonebwoy, stormed the stage to show their support.
A ‘miracle’ happened during Beenie Man’s performance when he brought Samini and Stonebwoy on stage to reunite them after months of beef.
Ghanaian industry folks like Fameye, Edem, Kwaw Kese, Samini, Obibini, Mr Drew, Kofi Kinaata, D-Black, and others showed up on stage to throw their weight behind the BET Award-winning star.
Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson and Ghanaian-American viral star Jeff Obeng, aka Cousinskeether, showed up on stage during D-Black’s performance.
The organisers of the concert considered gender balance while putting things in order. Mona4Reall, Akiyana, Empress Gifty, and Sefa were among the guest artistes list.
Ghanaian politician Samuel Nartey George who is the Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram and his wife graced the occasion.
Media personality Abeiku Santana and hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone graced the occasion as well.
See below video from the show.
