The song which is titled “Abena” features two Nigerian music acts, Shaydee and Ceeza Milli with Ground Up Chale’s Kwesi Arthur from Ghana.

The oil and gas mogul’s 27-year-old daughter, born, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, carved a name for herself in showbiz, with her Disc Jockeying career but in recent time has been venturing into music simultaneously.

READ ALSO: NAM1 praises Stonebwoy for his loyalty; says he can't wait to sit with him soon

DJ Cuppy has featured the likes of Sarkodie and Masterkraft in some of her songs. In a new tune “Abena”, which came with its official visuals, Cuppy recruited Kwesi Arthur, Shaydee and Ceeza Milli to make it a masterpiece.

Watch the video below and tell us what you think. Is it a banger?