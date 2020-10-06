Manager of the renowned musician, Philip Kwabena Agyemang Appiah-Kubi, has disclosed that his artiste is set to thrill Ghanaians with a new album he is about to release.

During an interview with Daily Guide, Philip Kwabena Agyemang Appiah-Kubi said Daddy Lumba is currently putting some finishing touches to the new album which will re-establish his dominance in the Ghanaian music industry.

“When you listen to the songs in the album, you will feel the richness of his instrument and you get the feeling as though you were listening to him perform live on stage.” DL's manager said added that the venue and date for the launch will be announced soon.

Daddy Lumba is on record to have released over 33 albums which include 'Aben wo ha', 'Awusuo', 'Obi Ate Me Su Buo', 'Sika Asem', 'Yen Tie Obiaa' among others.