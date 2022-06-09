RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Falz drops new album 'BAHD'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Super talented rapper, actor, and activist Falz D Bahd Guy has released his new album he calls 'BAHD.' The album was released on Thursday, 9th June 2022.

Falz - Bahd Album Art
Falz - Bahd Album Art

Artist: Falz

Album Title: Bahd

Genre: Hip Hop, Afropop, Hip Hop

Date of Release: June 9th, 2022

Producer: (TRACK 1, 3 ) Le Mav, (TRACK 2) SESS, (TRACK 4) Blaisebeatz, (TRACK 5) Chilz, (TRACK 6, 9) Louda, (TRACK 7, 12) Yung Willis, (TRACK 8) The Cavemen, (TRACK 10) Duktor Sett, (TRACK 11) Clemzy.

Falz - Bahd Album Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 32 minutes

Features: 7- Boy Spice, The Cavemen, Timaya, BNXN, LAX, Tiwa Savage, Chike

Label: B.A.H.D Guys Entertainment Limited

Details/Takeaway: Falz stands out for his versatility and excellent delivery. He's able to cover diverse subjects through his rich writing and his ability to traverse different styles and sounds makes him special. In 'Bahd,' listeners should be expecting less didacticism and a more fun, sexy, and flamboyant side of Falz.

Bahd Tracklist Pulse Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

