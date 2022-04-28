From the onset I knew I wanted to make a song with KiDi – Cina Soul

“I wanted to do a song with KiDi. So, in my mind I knew I was going to his studio and I’m going to write a song with him from scratch.

“It was from the beginning that I knew I wanted to do a song with him so I went to his studio and KiDi produced the beat and co-wrote the song.

“From the beginning, I knew it was him so I didn’t need to think that who will I put on the song because I always wanted to do a song with KiDi,” she told the host.

She made this known in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast based Kastle FM.

Released in 2021, ‘Feelings’ has been nominated in multiple categories in the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2022.