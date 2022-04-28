The artiste said this while explaining the reason she chose to feature the ‘Touch It’ hitmaker on her song ‘Feelings’.
From the onset I knew I wanted to make a song with KiDi – Cina Soul
Ghanaian afro-pop/soul artiste, Cina Soul, says she knew from the start that she wanted to create a song with KiDi.
“I wanted to do a song with KiDi. So, in my mind I knew I was going to his studio and I’m going to write a song with him from scratch.
“It was from the beginning that I knew I wanted to do a song with him so I went to his studio and KiDi produced the beat and co-wrote the song.
“From the beginning, I knew it was him so I didn’t need to think that who will I put on the song because I always wanted to do a song with KiDi,” she told the host.
She made this known in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast based Kastle FM.
Released in 2021, ‘Feelings’ has been nominated in multiple categories in the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2022.
The songstress appeared on 3Music Awards’ red carpet with the Lynx Entertainment signee. This sparked long-standing rumours that the two musical acts are dating. However, Cina Soul has consistently denied dating KiDi although she has said people shouldn’t be surprised if she settles down with him.
