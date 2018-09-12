Pulse.com.gh logo
Guru to launch "Journey of Judah" album in 3 cities


Guru Rapper to launch “Journey of Judah” album in 3 cities

Guru is set to unleash his highly anticipated studio album, titled “Journey of Judah”.

  • Published:
Guru to launch “Journey of Judah” album in 3 cities play

Guru to launch “Journey of Judah” album in 3 cities

Ghanaian wordsmith, Guru is set to unleash his highly anticipated studio album, titled “Journey of Judah”.

The “Problem” hitmaker announced his upcoming album early this year during an interview with Pulse.com.gh

According to him, the album will be released on September 29, 2018, and will be accompanied by three different launches.

Unlike his previous albums “Platform”, “Democracy” and “Gold”, Guru will launch the “Journey of Judah” in three different cities in Ghana.

play Guru's "Journey of Judah" cover artwork (Twitter)

READ MORE: Rapper Sarkodie shuts down beef with Shatta Wale

There will be separate album launches in Accra, Kumasi and the final one in his native home Sunyani.

Since announcing the album and its release date, Guru has been quiet about the details of the album.

There’s no information about the tracklist, featured artistes as well as the production credit.

Guru announced the album in August on Twitter with the official cover artwork featuring a white sculpture of himself.

The album cover artwork speaks volume; he’s gabbed in the iconic ancient Roman Emperor’s gold robe.

The countdown to the album release has already begun, with tons of tweets pouring in on daily basis.

