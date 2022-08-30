RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

It's shallow to criticize me for sounding Nigerian; they also borrow our terms - Camidoh

Selorm Tali

Camidoh is lashing out at critics who claim he is deliberately sounding like a Nigerian to penetrate the Nigerian music industry.

Camidoh
Camidoh

The 'Sugarcane' singer was speaking in an interview with Joy Prime's Noella Kharyne Yalley who asked," a lot of people say you sound so Nigerian what are your thoughts about it?" and Camidoh replied that “it’s their opinion, for which they’re entitled to".

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

"With time, people will get to understand that we were never meant to be just Ghana. We were meant to be Africa. I’m Ewe, if I chose to go by that mentality, I’ll be doing music solely in Ewe. And if we think like that, then we will be encouraging boundaries,” he added.

Defending his creative freedom to create music in the best way he cam, he continued tha, “it’s 2022, and a time the world is trying to be one. So if we’re going to sit here and allow Nigerians, South Africans, come to Ghana, borrow our words, make music with it, and we jam to it, yet when we (Ghanaian musicians) borrow their words and make music with it, we (Ghanaians) criticize it, then we’ve erred. So whoever thinks that I’m shining in the shadows of another country, it’s a shallow way of looking at things.”

He further explained that “it’s not like it’s deliberate to sound Nigerian, am I only going to make my money in Nigeria? No! Is the Nigerian sound the sound of the world? No! The world is open to listening to every sound that’s quality. So let’s not make it seem like I’m trying to deliberately sound Nigerian, so I can tap into their market".

In the video below, the 'Kaba' singer emphasized that Nigerians also use Ghanaian terms in their songs yet they do not receive criticism like this.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Burna Boy

Burna Boy tackles Wizkid FC, calls them delusional

Top 10 artists of the decade from Northern Ghana

Top 10 artists of the decade from Northern Ghana; Wiyaala, Fancy Gadam, and Don Sigli featured

Music festival

5 biggest music festivals in Africa

Worlasi lectures in Legon

Worlasi turns 'lecturer' in University of Ghana Legon