It's shallow to criticize me for sounding Nigerian; they also borrow our terms - Camidoh

"With time, people will get to understand that we were never meant to be just Ghana. We were meant to be Africa. I’m Ewe, if I chose to go by that mentality, I’ll be doing music solely in Ewe. And if we think like that, then we will be encouraging boundaries,” he added.

Defending his creative freedom to create music in the best way he cam, he continued tha, “it’s 2022, and a time the world is trying to be one. So if we’re going to sit here and allow Nigerians, South Africans, come to Ghana, borrow our words, make music with it, and we jam to it, yet when we (Ghanaian musicians) borrow their words and make music with it, we (Ghanaians) criticize it, then we’ve erred. So whoever thinks that I’m shining in the shadows of another country, it’s a shallow way of looking at things.”

He further explained that “it’s not like it’s deliberate to sound Nigerian, am I only going to make my money in Nigeria? No! Is the Nigerian sound the sound of the world? No! The world is open to listening to every sound that’s quality. So let’s not make it seem like I’m trying to deliberately sound Nigerian, so I can tap into their market".