JZYNO and Epixode

Back in March 2021, Jzyno put the music scene on ‘stop’ with his power-packed collaboration with Tanzania’s Nedy Music and Ghana’s dancehall gem Epixode on the song “Rula”.

Jzyno undoubtedly seems to be climbing to the top as his feats in the music scene keep reaching higher heights. As a self-managed artist, Jzyno believes hard work and persistence is the recipe for success in the Showbiz world.

He won the Afro-pop song of the year with his debut single “Kpan Kpan me” at Liberia’s biggest award scheme, MTN Liberian Music Award after securing 5 different nominations. This was a record-breaking moment by a new artist in the history of the award.