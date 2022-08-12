It started with Amerado dropping a new freestyle he titles 'Kyibom'. In the song he describes as 'free hype' he threw shots at the reigning VGMA rapper. The clash between the two rappers has taken over social media as music lovers tend to enjoy the lyrical 'violence'.
'Keep families out of beef' - Da Hammer advises Lyrical Joe and Amerado
Da Hammer has reacted to the ongoing beef between Lyrical Joe and Amerado. The two Ghanaian rappers have been battling each lyrically with back-to-back diss tracks to each other.
Adding his thought to the beef, the legendary record producer of Last 2 fame, is advising the rappers not to involve their families in their diss tracks. However, Hammer admits that rap battles are healthy for the music industry.
He said. “But boys dey rap oo… so far I’m team @Amerado_Burner tho… until further notice. Lol Occasional battles in rap is definitely healthy as long as no one hits below the belt. Keep families out guys. #fortheculture".
This follows Amerado throwing a diss to Lyrical Joe late mother with the later also firing shots at his family and Delay.
In the song below, Lyrical Joe dragged the TV Presenter into the beef after dropping a line to say "you mess up your blessings until you stop sleeping with your Mums, kissing your mums". This was in reference to reports that Amerado and Delay reportedly have a thing though the TV presenter has denied it.
