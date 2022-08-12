'Keep families out of beef' - Da Hammer advises Lyrical Joe and Amerado

Adding his thought to the beef, the legendary record producer of Last 2 fame, is advising the rappers not to involve their families in their diss tracks. However, Hammer admits that rap battles are healthy for the music industry.

He said. “But boys dey rap oo… so far I’m team @Amerado_Burner tho… until further notice. Lol Occasional battles in rap is definitely healthy as long as no one hits below the belt. Keep families out guys. #fortheculture".

This follows Amerado throwing a diss to Lyrical Joe late mother with the later also firing shots at his family and Delay.