According to the Ewe rapper, he personally thinks that the “Grind Day” rapper should have been nominated for 2019’s VGMAs Artiste Of The Year because he has done exceeding well too under the year of review.

Speaking during an interview sighted by pulse.com.gh, the “Toto” rapper told a joy news reporter that “personally I think that Kwesi Arthur should have been nominated for artiste of the year because I think he has done amazing but that is just my personal opinion”.

In 2018, Kwesi Arthur was the only Ghanaian act to have been nominated in the BETs after his debut EP “Live from Nkrumah Krom” was well received by music lovers with “Grind Day” one of the songs from the E.P becoming a monster hit.

The Tema based rapper also churned out other hits like “Woara” and “Anthem” whilst also featuring some other songs like Quamina MP’s “Wiase Ye De” and Kofi Mole’s “Mensah” which were hits too.

However, though Kwesi has been nominated in the categories of Highlife song of the year, popular song of the year, hip hop song of the year, highlife/hip hop artiste of the year and Afro-pop song of the year, Edem with some other fans say that he should have been in the biggest category too.

