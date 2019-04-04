Speaking on Day Break Hitz, the budding singer revealed that though he failed core maths and that impeded his education, he was, however, able to make to it to Ghana Telecom University but he couldn’t complete due to financial challenges.

Speaking about life after quitting school, the "Wiase Ye De" hitmaker has added that it is going well and even revealed that the school he dropped out from, contacted him recently for a show.

"I had a chance to be in Ghana Telecom but it was for two years I was able to complete because I didn’t have the money for the fees and all that, so I dropped out. Two weeks ago I had a call from Ghana Telecom, they were like oh chale, we naa your people this o, you for come perform o,” he said.

However, Quamina MP has promised listeners to the show and his fans that he will certainly go back to school because he has dreams of becoming Ghana’s president one day. “ I go do am, it’s a promise … so I am going back to school definitely,” he said.

During the show monitored by pulse.com.gh, he also added that “it’s a dream and I wish I could work on that and make it happen … and I am trying to say that you didn’t need to like be in the big big schools before you can make one dream come true because I have been able to be in the University but that doesn’t mean I can’t fulfil that dream”.

