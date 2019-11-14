Prior to the official release of ‘WORLA’, an album listening with guests and press would be held on November 22, 2019 at Alliance Francaise in Accra.

Worlasi will entertain and engage Patrons at the album listening as he performs five (5) songs from his latest album with Senku Live band.

"WORLA” which literally means ‘The Man and the god’ is the third [3rd] album of the artiste to be released on all digital platforms ahead of his annual musical and arts festival ‘WORLAFEST’ slated for December 7, 2019, also at the Alliance Francais in Accra.

The album talks about the transformation in life. Worlasi coming out of his shell and seeing things differently.

“Five years ago, I made ‘Nuse - (Strength Within).’ I was at a point in my life where I needed to finally get out of my shell and face the world, and making that project was my way of doing that.

Music has always been therapy for me, and the things that were bothering me, the things I didn’t understand, I poured into that mixtape.

Nuse pulled me out from the embers of myself, and like a parent does to a child, taught me how to walk.

Now I bring you WORLA (the man and the god).

I am out of my shell now. I can walk, run even, and I see things differently. I am no longer unsure of what is in front of me. I can face the world. I see the world for what it is, and it makes me happy but angry sometimes.

Human beings with power and privilege play god on earth. They do what they like, decide who should die and who is more worthy of life, who to help and who can rot, who deserves opportunity and who it must be taken away from.

Humans are using their positions and abilities to do unspeakable things to each other. The powerful do not care,” Worlasi explains inspiration behind his 3rd album.

The 10-track ‘WORLA’ album was recorded and produced live by Senku band.

His versatility enables him to switch from singing to rapping in English, Ewe, Fante, Ga and Pidgin.

His songs are famous for their refreshing and inspiring lyrics – a mixture of soul and hip-hop blended with African flavour.

Worlasi has worked with top Ghanaian artistes such as Sarkodie and M.anifest to mention a few.

Worlasi’s musical career can be traced back to his first breakthrough single, Ay3 Adz3, which saw him rise to fame.

The eccentric Worlasi represented Ghana at Coke Studio Africa in 2017.

He is currently under the management of MK Content, a talent management company with focus on Talent representation as well as film and television package development