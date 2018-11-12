Pulse.com.gh logo
Ras Kuuku features Kofi Kinaata on "Wo" remix, drops November 15

Ras Kuuku features Kofi Kinaata on "Wo" remix, drops November 15 play

Ras Kuuku drops “Wo Remix” this week.

Featuring Kofi Kinaata, the song will be released with an official video on Thursday, November 15.

Amid the high anticipation for the release of the song and video, Ras Kuuku strategically has been performing the original song “Wo” (released earlier this year) at many events he played at recently while informing the fans about the major banger with the multiple award-winning Fante rapper/singer, Kofi Kinaata.

Already, his previously released song and video “I Love You” is also doing well on the scene.

play Ras Kuuku - Wo Remix feat. Kofi Kinaata

 

Without mincing words, Michael Asambo who manages Ras Kuuku is very optimistic that “Wo Remix” will “catch serious fire for the Christmas season into the new yet when released this week.”

“Wo Remix will be the official Christmas anthem this time,” he added.

Ras Kuuku had a superfluous performance at the Junction Mall last Friday at Blakk Rasta’s “Kuchoko Roots Festival”.

Watch out for the major release this week across all social and media networks this week.

