Shasha Marley shares how Cape Coast kids embarrassed him with 'fart' because of his 'Mataa Tueei' song

According to the veteran, this caused him embarrassment one time in Cape Coast because some kids saw him and all they thought about was fart.

“I got to Cape Coast, and some children saw me and they chorused my name with fart,” Shasha Marley narrated whilst speaking about the song on GTV's Breakfast show.

Explaining what the lyrics of the song meant, Shasha also emphasized that the infamous ‘FUSH’ heard in the song, is rather ‘FISH’. According to him, it is the name of his friend from Papua New Guinea. Sharing his surprises, Shasha says he still doesn't understand why people won't believe him after many years.

“I have explained this song a million times but people don't believe it. It is Maata ‘Fish’ it's not 'Fush'. These are the names of my friends from Papua New Guinea. Listen, this is my song and I wrote it,” he told Kafui Dey, host of the show.