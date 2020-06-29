Sami Nate is a budding Ghanaian singer, who recently won wider attention for himself with recently released a song "Broken World" dedicated to motivating lives during this COVID-19 pandemic era.

Whilst the song was making waves on social media, the "Weather: singer took to Twitter to mention some fresh singers she believes have what it takes to take Ghana to the next level. In her list, she mentioned Sami Nate.

Now, photos have surfaced online which shows the singer has hooked up with Sami Nate for a new collaboration as her way throwing light on the new gem. She posted a photo of them to announce that they have worked on a song.

Sista Afia hits the studio with Sami Nate

However, the two have been spotted together several times, leaving room for speculation that, Sista Afia may be falling in love with something more than Sami Nate's craft. Also, it's yet to be known who featured who on their joint as the TMC records label act, has also refused to comment about his connection with Sista Afia.

For now, enjoy Sami Nate's 'Broken Heart' official music video below that is winning him love among Ghanaian music lovers.