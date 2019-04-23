Featuring Jamaican dancehall legend Beenie Man, the mid-tempo afrobeats song has been hyped for weeks and now has the official music video.

The video directed by BlingBlang captures a beautiful railway station where dancers show off their spectacular skills.

Stonebwoy plays the role of a conductor who controls the affairs of the train.

And the commuters – made up of hawkers, a pregnant lady, businessmen and women, and more – went through struggles to board the train.

The 3:40 minutes video also includes some hot choreography scenes featuring both male and female dancers.

Enjoy the full music video below and don't forget to share your views with us.