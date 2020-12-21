According to SaharaReporters, the said child christening party was ongoing at Ojuwoye Street in the Mushin area of Nigeria’s Lagos State when the scene turned bloody, leading to the stabbing of a guest to death on the claim that he collected food more than three times.

The news website further reported the Lagos State Police Command as having confirmed the incident, saying it had initiated a manhunt for the killers and would leave no stone unturned to bring them to justice.

The deceased, 21-year-old Saheed Adesina, on December 12 went to the child naming ceremony at about 6 pm, which was the party time but the event turned tragicomic.

The party was ongoing peacefully until it was time for the collection of food. Reports say the caterer, whose name could not yet be ascertained, accused Adesina of collecting food up to three times.

An altercation then ensued between Adesina and some other party attendants during which the deceased was stabbed to death.

In a police report from the Area D Command, Mushin the suspects are said to have fled the scene after committing the bloody crime, and the party came too came to an abrupt and sad end.

"The father of the deceased, one Adeshina Ismaila also of Ojuwoye Street, Mushin, reported to us that his son, Saheed Adeshina, of the same address, went to a naming ceremony. Trouble ensued when he was challenged over the collection of food for more than three times with the caterer.

"Suddenly, Saheed Adeshina raised the alarm that he had been stabbed at his testicles. He was later rushed to the Oliyide General Hospital, Mushin, where he was confirmed dead.

"The scene was visited by the Divisional Police Officer and a team of detectives. The deceased was taken to the Yaba General Hospital Mortuary for an autopsy, after taking a photograph. The suspects took to their heels after committing the heinous crime. Efforts are ongoing to unravel the mystery surrounding the death and to arrest the fleeing suspects," SaharaReporters quoted the police as saying.