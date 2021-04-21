RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Popular fetish Priest Nana Agradaa arrested and her TV stations closed down

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A joint team of Police and National Security Intelligence Operatives has arrested popular fetish Priest Nana Agradaa and closed down her TV stations.

Popular fetish Priest Nana Agradaa arrested and her TV stations closed down

Pulse Ghana

According to Starrfm.com.gh, the joint operation which was in collaboration with the National Communications Authority took place on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Recommended articles

The news website gathered that the TV stations namely, Thunder TV and Ice1 TV, were illegally transmitting at Kasoa in the Central Region without licenses.

During the process, the officials seized two (2) pieces of equipment each used in the illegal transmission.

Nana Agradaa advertises her “Sika Gari” on her TV station, which she claims is her god that multiplies money with some rituals she makes. She has hence admitted to this illegality and is currently in custody assisting with further investigations.

READ ALSO: “My hubby gives me orgasm & makes me feel good after he's cheated” – Woman seeks help

The action by the authorities comes in the wake of heightened calls by the general public on the regulators of the media space to sanitise the system and get rid of content that destroys public order and morality.

The calls follow the recent killing of a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa in the Central region by some teenagers for alleged money rituals.

The incident which attracted widespread condemnation was attributed to adverts for money rituals on TV. The young suspects were said to have watched one of such adverts and got in touch with a Fetish Priest in the Volta Region to help them make money.

They are currently in Police Custody after they were denied bail on Tuesday by the Court to enable prosecutors to ascertain their correct ages which have been in contention since their arrest.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

This is how your age affects your relationship

This is how your age affects the happiness in your relationship [Credit - Shutterstock]

If you're wondering what a good guy looks like, here's a pretty image of one

7 ways to know a good guy that deserves a chance with you [Credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images]