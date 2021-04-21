Popular fetish Priest Nana Agradaa arrested and her TV stations closed down

The news website gathered that the TV stations namely, Thunder TV and Ice1 TV, were illegally transmitting at Kasoa in the Central Region without licenses.

During the process, the officials seized two (2) pieces of equipment each used in the illegal transmission.

Nana Agradaa advertises her “Sika Gari” on her TV station, which she claims is her god that multiplies money with some rituals she makes. She has hence admitted to this illegality and is currently in custody assisting with further investigations.

The action by the authorities comes in the wake of heightened calls by the general public on the regulators of the media space to sanitise the system and get rid of content that destroys public order and morality.

The calls follow the recent killing of a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa in the Central region by some teenagers for alleged money rituals.

The incident which attracted widespread condemnation was attributed to adverts for money rituals on TV. The young suspects were said to have watched one of such adverts and got in touch with a Fetish Priest in the Volta Region to help them make money.