Nikki Samonas talks fashion with Pulse Ghana

news

If you are a fan of Ghanaian movies, you would have popularly seen the actress, Nikki Samonas speaking fluent English and showing off her great acting skills in movies like Potomanto, 40 and Single, V Republic, The Will among others.

Ghanaian actress and TV host, Nikki Samonas in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana’s Portia Arthur have named her favorite Ghanaian designers and what she expects the local fashion industry to be in the next years.

1. Growing up did you have a passion to take any career in fashion?

Never thought of it.

2. How did you end up in becoming a fashionista?

I think Ignace and Stip saw it in me. I was the first host of the tv show “Fashiongh” for two seasons.

3. When did you start investing in designer clothes?

My mum was the engineer of that. She loved seeing me in good clothes and she did well to find them for me. At that time she was in love with Chloe, Hilfiger, Louis Vuitton and Levi’s.

READ ALSO: Pulse Ghana's predictions for the Glitz Style Awards

4. What motivates you to slay every day? Why

My motivation,... you only live once, therefore I like to look good. Not over the top but classy and eloquent enough. I got the body for it so I enjoy it. You never know where you will end up by the end of the day... so why not prepare.

5. What is your go-to fashion accessory? Why

Shoes and jewellery. They give the perfect compliment to any outfit whatsoever. They also transform any outfit the moment you add them. It’s like a magical fashion transformation.

6. What is your favorite fashion trend? Why

The fifty’s and seventy’s

Fifty’s bcos I love the elegant sheath dresses which brought femininity and celebrated the female hourglass figure. I love the silhouette girly looks with shawls and capes as cover-ups. I love the specific attention given to the female body in order to flaunt her curves. The details of haute couture were divine.

I also loved the 70’s bcos it was a new era of fashion. Mini skirts bell bottoms and the androgynous glam rock n disco styles. Glitter and satins, platform shoes and color blocks. You can’t beat that. That’s the most exciting fashionable era ever. Also Jumpsuits and Palazzos... I love them.

READ ALSO:10 of the worst dresses we have seen on red carpets in Ghana

7. What will you describe as the worst fashion trend ever? Why

The 1960’s I don’t like hippies. That fashion era trends were hideous.

8. Do you patronize designs by Ghanaian designers? Yes/ No. Why.

I do a lot. I am African and I believe in us, our fashion and style. We are unique. And that’s what makes us stand out!!!

9. Who is your favorite Ghanaian designer? Why

Wow, I can’t name one. I have a lot. Nuna couture, shebyBena, Quophi Akotuah, mandywear, Madelyn mode, elvijurade , Nipo skin.

these guys are beyond the word creative. They always amaze me. What do you call intelligence mixed with creativity??? That’s who they are.

10. Who is your favorite International designer? Why

Elie Saab, Sophia Webster, Michael Cinco, Zuhair Murad, Stella McCarthny, I can go on and on.

I love these guys bcos they in somehow someway appeal to my sense of fashion. Unique, eloquent, elegant, classy, feminine. I am always in awe when I see their designs on the runway. They meet my sense of style always.

11. How are you using your fame to promote the fashion industry?

I am always advocating for Ghanaian designers bcos I believe in them and I do this on all my social media networks. I give mentions about them everywhere I go. Always convincing my friends to patronize. I also buy them just as much as I make noise about them.

12. Name 3 fashionable items you always pack for your numerous trips. And why

Shoes, jewellery/accessories, pants, little black dress... Nothing ever goes wrong with these. And again my shoes and accessories will define the mood depending on where I am going.

13. Name 3 countries you will always love to visit because of their high fashion sense. And why

I have actually already been to France (Paris), Italy(Milan) and USA (New York) but I would love to go to Korea (Seoul) and Japan (Tokyo) fashion trends there are out of this world.

READ ALSO:5 times Kuami Eugene muted critics with his fashion sense

14. Who is your fashion idol in Ghana and why?

Oswald Boateng. He looks fashionable even in his sleep

15. What’s your take on the Ghanaian fashion industry?

Its diverse and greatly talented. And are doing very well. Most of the designers have made a huge impact in the diaspora and I am proud of them. I believe we are still reaching out to the world and gradually infusing our style. What more can we ask for?

16. Where do you see the industry in the next 5 years?

Certainly improved and highly influential. Ghanaian designers will be taking part in fashion weeks across the world. I believe.