7 African countries with cheap and stable internet

Several African countries are known for offering relatively affordable and stable internet compared to others. Here’s a list of some of the countries with better internet options:
- Kenya has a well-developed internet infrastructure, particularly in urban areas like Nairobi and Mombasa. The country boasts affordable mobile data plans and a competitive broadband market, with Safaricom leading in fibre-to-home connectivity.
South Africa
- With multiple ISPs and a robust fibre network, South Africa offers reliable and reasonably priced internet, especially in cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town. The country’s regulatory policies have encouraged competition among service providers, which has led to better prices.
Rwanda
- Rwanda’s government has heavily invested in internet infrastructure, especially through the "Smart Rwanda" plan. With expanding 4G coverage and fibre optic networks, internet costs have become affordable, and the country is known for having one of the most stable internet environments in East Africa.
Ghana
- Ghana has seen a significant increase in internet penetration, driven by mobile networks offering competitive data plans. The country’s internet is relatively cheap, especially in cities like Sunyani and Kumasi, with fibre networks growing steadily.
Nigeria
- Although Nigeria still faces some internet stability issues, it has one of the most competitive markets for mobile data in Africa. The abundance of ISPs has helped keep prices low, making the internet more affordable for its large population.
Egypt
- Egypt’s internet market is one of the most developed in North Africa. The prices are competitive, and the country offers stable connections, particularly in urban areas like Cairo and Alexandria.
Tunisia
- Tunisia offers good internet speed and reliability, especially in urban areas. The government has also initiated several programs to improve access and affordability, which makes Tunisia one of the more affordable countries in the region.
These countries have managed to strike a balance between affordability, stability, and coverage, although internet costs and quality may vary between urban and rural areas.