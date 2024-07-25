It's not just Ghana, here is a list of African countries that eat fufu

Fufu is a staple food in many African countries, known for its versatility and satisfying texture. It is typically made from starchy ingredients such as cassava, yams, or plantains, which are boiled and then pounded into a dough-like consistency. Here is a list of countries where fufu is commonly eaten:
- Fufu is a traditional dish in Ghana, often made from cassava and plantains or yams. It is usually served with soups or stews such as light soup, groundnut soup, or palm nut soup.
2. Nigeria
- In Nigeria, fufu is also a popular dish, made from cassava, yams, or plantains. It is often paired with various types of soups, including egusi, okra, and vegetable soup.
3. Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire)
- In Ivory Coast, fufu is known as "foutou" and is made from cassava or yams. It is typically served with sauces or stews, such as peanut sauce or palm nut soup.
4. Togo
- Fufu is a common dish in Togo, where it is made from cassava or yams. It is enjoyed with a variety of soups and stews, including okra soup and groundnut soup.
5. Benin
- In Benin, fufu is a staple food made from cassava or yams. It is usually served with traditional sauces and soups, such as peanut sauce or vegetable stew.
6. Liberia
- Liberians also enjoy fufu, typically made from cassava or plantains. It is often served with rich, hearty stews and soups, including palava sauce and pepper soup.
7. Sierra Leone
- In Sierra Leone, fufu is made from cassava or yams and is a popular accompaniment to various soups and stews, such as groundnut soup and fish stew.
8. Cameroon
- Fufu, made from cassava, yams, or plantains, is commonly eaten in Cameroon. It is paired with a variety of soups and stews, such as ndolé (bitterleaf stew) and okra soup.
9. Central African Republic
- The Central African Republic also has a tradition of eating fufu, made from cassava. It is typically served with local sauces and stews.
10. Democratic Republic of the Congo
- In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, fufu, often made from cassava, is a staple food enjoyed with various sauces and stews.
11. Gabon
- Fufu is also eaten in Gabon, where it is made from cassava and served with traditional Gabonese stews and sauces.
Fufu is a beloved dish across many African countries, each with its unique variations and accompaniments. Its widespread popularity is a testament to its cultural significance and the culinary creativity of the African continent.