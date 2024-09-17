ADVERTISEMENT
Shrimps are not as healthy as you think, here are 6 reasons

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Shrimp is often considered a healthy seafood choice due to its low-calorie content and high protein levels.

Shrimps
However, there are several aspects to consider that might make you think twice about consuming it regularly:

Shrimp is high in cholesterol compared to other types of seafood. Although dietary cholesterol's impact on blood cholesterol levels is complex and not as straightforward as once thought, it's still advisable for individuals with heart conditions or high cholesterol to monitor their intake.

Cholestrol- Everlywell
Shrimp is one of the most common allergens. Shellfish allergies can be severe and even life-threatening, making shrimp a risky choice for those with allergies.

Shrimp can be contaminated with pollutants and toxins. This is particularly true for shrimp caught in polluted waters, which can accumulate harmful substances like polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), dioxins, and other heavy metals.

Contaminants and pollutants:
Contaminants and pollutants:
A significant amount of shrimp available in markets comes from farms that use antibiotics to prevent disease. These practices contribute to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, posing a public health risk.

Shrimp farming can have detrimental effects on the environment. It often leads to the destruction of important ecosystems such as mangroves. Additionally, some farming practices disrupt local water quality and biodiversity.

Mangroves [Amarachi Ekekwe]
While shrimp is a good source of certain nutrients like iodine and selenium, its overall fatty acid profile and the presence of beneficial omega-3 fats can vary significantly based on its diet and environment.

Considering these factors, it's important to source shrimp responsibly—preferably from farms with sustainable practices or from wild catch in areas known for clean waters. Moderation is also key in maintaining a balanced diet.

