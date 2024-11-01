ADVERTISEMENT
Can money be a love language? - What to do if your partner gifts you cash

Damilola Agubata

When two people who are in love with each other enter into a relationship, exchange of gifts is one of the ways through which they can express the affection they feel for each other.

Can money be a love language? [Freepik]

Thoughtful gifts have always been in existence. And the beauty of romance lies in sharing with the one you love and call your own. Definitely, it is up to the people in a romantic relationship to agree on what they would appreciate the most from each other.

That is why there are different love languages to accommodate various preferences and choices. However, in a situation where money is used as a way to appreciate and show affection to a significant other, there are some considerations to be made.

Should money then be recognised as a love language? If it is used between partners with conflicting love languages, how can the situation be managed so that both parties can reach a middle ground?

Some of the things you can do if your partner gifts you cash include:

It costs nothing to say a 'thank you'. Even if it's not your cup of tea, the thought also counts. People tend to spend money on whom they love and/or respect. And if your partner—who is caring and considerate in so many other ways—gifts you cash, don't take it as an indictment of your relationship.

It's very easy to get comfortable in a relationship and forget the little gestures that go a long way in making it a successful one over an extended period of time. If you don't fancy cash, still document it. It helps you to remember the things that can easily skip your mind so that you don't take your partner for granted.

Granted, you'd prefer they become more hands-on around the house or wake you up with daily words of affirmation. But if you don't tell them that you value other things just as much or perhaps even more than the cash they gift you, they will never think they need to adjust.

It's a relationship because both of you are in it. So, hear them out. What reasons do they give for gifting you cash? They may have a cute, little note attached to it. Or they add a bouquet of flowers but somehow, money steals the shine because it is, well, money. So, let them also tell you what they think. And both of you can come to a mutual agreement.

Every relationship is unique. Find what works for you and drown out the noise.

