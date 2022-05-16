45-year-old man slashes 56-year-old girlfriend with cutlass for denying him sex

According to starrfm.com.gh, the bloody incident occurred at Abakrampa on Sunday, May 15, 2022, around 1:30 PM.

It is reported that a misunderstanding had ensued between the lovers over sex before it escalated.

In the course of the argument, Bob became overly furious and reached for a cutlass under his bed and slashed the victim.

Despite the multiple severe wounds inflicted on her, Akua Baduwa managed to escape and cried for help, drawing the attention of neighbors who rushed her to the Abura Dunkwa government hospital.

After committing the crime, Bob attempted to abscond, but the residents gave him a hot chase and apprehended him. Reports say he was nearly lynched by the angry residents after his arrest.

Bob is reported to be in the habit of assaulting his lover any time he sees her with another man. He had reportedly seen her with another man the night before the incident.

In a related report, a 39-year-old fetish priest, Kwesi Tando, has shot and killed his wife, Abena Ketsewa, and a year-old child, Richmond Tando, before killing himself.

The sad incident occurred at Enyan Abowinum in the Central Region on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Tando reportedly committed the act following marital issues he was having with his wife, and he decided to marry another woman.

It is reported that the priest’s first daughter told newsmen that her father had threatened to shoot all five children as a result of the continuous confusion and tension in the family.

The mother of the deceased woman, Adwoa Oduma, expressed worry over the incident, saying that she had been taking steps to resolve the marital issues between her daughter and her husband.