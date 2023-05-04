7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

The official website of the Church of Pentecost reports the apostle as saying that the youngster, Emmanuel Kofi Kpentor performed the miracle at the Worawora Government Hospital in the Oti Region.

According to him, medical doctors had pronounced the boy’s father dead and his body was being prepared for the mortuary when he insisted on praying for him.

“To the surprise of the nurses and doctors at the facility, his seven-year-old son, Emmanuel Kofi Kpentor, said he would not allow them to take the body of his dead father to the mortuary until he had prayed for the father to wake up,” thecophq.org quotes Apostle Nyamekye as saying.

He added that after praying over the body, Kpentor’s father was being carried to the mortuary when the corpse started shaking.

“By God’s grace, he was restored to life, surrendered his life to Christ, and, together with his wife, was baptised on June 26, 2022.”