Adiza Osman, Chief Imam’s wife recounts how they met (video)

According to her, she didn’t like the man initially, but she had no option because, during their time, a girl did not have any choice to decide which man to get married to or not. It was completely the prerogative of her parents or guardians.

“My grandmother and the Chief Imam were in the same group. My grandmother was taken into marriage through the hands of the National Chief Imam and so it was an arranged marriage. It was through this that I also came into the picture and got married to the Chief Imam.

“Take note that in the past, a daughter could not make her own choice of a suitor. There was the need for her parents to do that and mostly, they would have made up their minds on which house their children will marry from.

“All I knew about him before we met was that he was a father and a Muslim scholar who taught in the big Islamic school that was demolished at Makola. I knew him as my father’s senior brother. I did not know I would marry him, but there was no room for me to accept or not because it was settled. It didn’t matter if I liked him or not,” she told Theophilus Annan, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

She recalled not liking the man who was chosen for her because she was from an affluent family and he was from a less privileged background.

“But in all honesty, I didn’t like him much initially because where he used to live wasn’t so nice: somewhere before they moved to Old Fadama. The area did not even have electricity, and it was a very muddy place. They actually used to use lanterns then, but I was coming from a rich background where I had everything, including electricity,” Adiza said.

She however decided to just accept the choice made for her because she realized that although the now-National Chief Imam was from a poor background, his family was very well-known and influential.

“That notwithstanding, just as I was loved and cherished in my home, the same was with the Chief Imam: he was loved by his family dearly. So, it was like a union between a prince and a princess. And besides, the Chief Imam’s family was well-known and very influential too.

“In fact, the sister of Mallam Abbas, who was there before him, is the one who gave birth to the National Chief Imam so, even though his family was not wealthy, they were very influential and highly respected.”