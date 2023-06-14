Bank staff arrested at KIA for stealing customers' GH¢1.2m to buy iPhone 14, car, Dubai ticket

He allegedly transferred some of the funds to his own account in another bank, the accounts of his 17 collaborators in various banks, and their mobile money accounts. He is also accused of using some of the funds to purchase an iPhone 14 Pro Max and a Toyota Camry.

Before Afriyie's arrest, he had intended to sneak away with his girlfriend to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates after purchasing an airline ticket.

However, luck eluded him as, the security authorities acted quickly, laid a trail for him, and apprehended him at the Kotoka International Airport on June 4, 2023.

The accused person is alleged to have carried out the fraudulent transactions using his boss' password.

He allegedly discreetly recorded his employer using a mobile phone as she entered her password, and he later examined the clip to determine the password she was using.

Afriyie then transferred the funds from the customers' accounts within two months.

Some of his accomplices were later arrested and brought before a court and held in detention before they were eventually granted bail.

Afriyie is accused of several offences, including conspiracy and theft alongside some of his aides.

He is the only one facing additional charges of falsifying accounts and forging other documents, raising his total number of accusations against him to 13, all of which he pleaded not guilty.

He is expected to reappear before a court presided over by Ellen Ofei-Ayeh on June 16, 2023.