Court suspends Adisadel College case as accused student rejects charges against him

It is further reported that the case was heard in the judge's chamber because of the sensitivity of the matter. Parents of the two teens and several members of the public were at the court to observe proceedings but that did not happen.

The accused student who is still on bail did not admit to the charges of assault and causing harm that prosecutors have proffered against him.

Ekow Holman, the Senior Housemaster of the Adisadel College who was interdicted by the school’s authorities following the widely condemned incident remains suspended unless the outcome of an ongoing investigation exonerates him.

In the video that triggered public outrage, the now-suspect was captured in viral footage subjecting another student to a heartbreaking assault. He held the victim by the neck using his inner arm, leaving him helpless before hitting his face against a metallic bed in their dormitory. The victim's face swelled up instantly.

Later, the school authorities suspended both the victim and his assailant, a development that got Ghanaians furious as it didn’t make sense why the victim should be punished on top of the violence inflicted on him.

Following the intervention of the Ghana Education Service and other stakeholders, the suspect is facing the law, while the victim has been recalled from his suspension and given medical treatment. The school assigned a psychologist to provide him with the necessary support and counselling to enable him to come over the trauma.