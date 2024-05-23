Drama as handcuffed Hopeson Adorye clashes with police during arrest (video)

Adorye's explosive statements were made during an interview on Accra FM, where he alleged that dynamite blasts in the Volta Region were intended to intimidate voters in opposition strongholds. "Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people," Adorye said. He further claimed that this tactic led to a significant decrease in voter turnout, ultimately benefiting the NPP.

The former NPP member recounted his actions on the election day, stating, "After casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region. When I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote."

These allegations have sparked a wave of condemnation from the public and prominent figures alike. Broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi, host of Peace FM's Kokrokoo show, was among those calling for Adorye's immediate arrest and a thorough investigation into his claims.

Adorye is currently in custody at the Ministries Police Station and is expected to appear in court. Supporters of the Movement for Change stormed the police station to protest his arrest and demand his release. Alan Kyerematen, the movement's leader, has visited the police station to see Adorye following his arrest.

During his interview on Accra FM, Adorye revealed that by 2 p.m. on the day of voting, the turnout in the Volta Region was notably low, which he interpreted as a sign of reduced support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in their stronghold.

The arrest marks a significant development in what has already become a major political scandal. The Ghana Police Service has not yet issued an official statement regarding the arrest.