Ex-drug addict sees massive transformation after plea for help, now studying law

Facebook influencer Nänä Teä confirmed the news, stating that Danquah had fully paid Aniewu's fees for his studies at the University of Ghana.

"Prince Aniewu, the gentleman who is undergoing rehabilitation is now schooling at University of Ghana as matured student and the fees was fully paid by Mr Addai Kwabena Danquah. He told me, he will like to take care of his schooling n make sure, he becomes a legal practitioner and true to his word, he has honoured it," Teä wrote.

Aniewu's journey to redemption began when Pastor Elvis Agyemang, founder of Grace Mountain Ministry, offered to sponsor his six-month rehabilitation. Emerging from this period of support, Aniewu has undergone a profound transformation and is now on a path to realizing his ambitions.

In the initial video, Aniewu candidly expressed remorse for his descent into addiction, driven by the allure of easy money from scrap collection to finance his habit. Despite the financial gains, his addiction consumed his resources, leaving him trapped in a cycle of despair.