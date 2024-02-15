ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-drug addict sees massive transformation after plea for help, now studying law

Andreas Kamasah

Prince Aniewu, a 29-year-old whose plea for help to overcome drug addiction captured hearts in a viral video, has undergone a remarkable transformation and is now pursuing his dream of studying law at the University of Ghana.

Prince Aniewu
Prince Aniewu

In the widely circulated video, Aniewu, a Senior High School graduate, spoke eloquently late last year about his struggle with addiction and pleaded for assistance to break free from its grip. Moved by his sincerity, Addai Kwabena Danquah, a benefactor, pledged to fund Aniewu's legal education, fulfilling his aspiration to become a lawyer.

Facebook influencer Nänä Teä confirmed the news, stating that Danquah had fully paid Aniewu's fees for his studies at the University of Ghana.

"Prince Aniewu, the gentleman who is undergoing rehabilitation is now schooling at University of Ghana as matured student and the fees was fully paid by Mr Addai Kwabena Danquah. He told me, he will like to take care of his schooling n make sure, he becomes a legal practitioner and true to his word, he has honoured it," Teä wrote.

Aniewu's journey to redemption began when Pastor Elvis Agyemang, founder of Grace Mountain Ministry, offered to sponsor his six-month rehabilitation. Emerging from this period of support, Aniewu has undergone a profound transformation and is now on a path to realizing his ambitions.

In the initial video, Aniewu candidly expressed remorse for his descent into addiction, driven by the allure of easy money from scrap collection to finance his habit. Despite the financial gains, his addiction consumed his resources, leaving him trapped in a cycle of despair.

Now, buoyed by the generosity and support of individuals like Danquah and Pastor Agyemang, Aniewu's story serves as a beacon of hope and resilience. His determination to overcome adversity and pursue his dream of studying law exemplifies the power of second chances and the human spirit's capacity for redemption.

Andreas Kamasah

