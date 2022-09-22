Frustrated jobless man storms university to return his degree for a refund

He had his Bachelor’s Degree in agriculture and rural development from the state-run Ladoke Akintola University in southwest Nigeria.

Having been jobless for years after graduation, coupled with pressure from his family, Alaba became frustrated and apparently had no option but to do the unthinkable.

“My 90-year-old father asked if I’m going to borrow money to bury him when he dies, just like he borrowed to send me to school.

“I left home out of frustration because I was already feeling less than a man,” he said, as quoted by the BBC.

Although the dramatic invasion of the Ladoke Akintola University to return his certificate for a refund of his money was as futile an exercise as it is obvious, it has given Alaba some public attention after a video of the incident went viral online.

The university could not give him any money and he could not tell how much in total it cost him to obtain the degree.

However, the university’s alumni group managed to raise nearly $1,200 (£1,050), which was given to him to give him some respite and enable him to start doing something for a living.