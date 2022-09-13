RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

21-year-old jobless man convicted for spending GH¢17k mistakenly sent to his account

Andreas Kamasah

A 21-year-old unemployed man has been convicted by an Accra Circuit Court after he deliberately spent GH¢17,812 mistakenly credited to his bank account, saying “it is a gift from God”.

According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the convict, Felix Kwame Akakpo, was convicted on his own plea and sentenced to pay a fine of GH¢1,800 and, in default, serve a 20-day jail term.

Aside from the fine, the court also ordered the young man to refund the spent money to the bank.

He had initially refused to return the money, arguing that it was a gift from God in response to his prayers.

Akakpo, who was charged with stealing, pleaded guilty.

Fortunately for him, his family offered to help him refund the money to the bank and pleaded with the court to be lenient with the convict.

“A lawyer, who acted as a friend of the court, prayed the court to hand down a non-custodial sentence since the accused was a first offender, and he had readily admitted his guilt and was ready to refund the money.

“Prosecuting, Police Inspector ClemenceTakyitold the court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah that the accused was a first offender.

“The court sentencing Akakpo said it considered the accused’s admission of the offence, the fact that the accused was also ready to refund the money and was a first offender.

“Inspector Takyi said that the complainant(name withheld) is a banker, working with UBA Bank Ghana Limited.

“The court heard that Akakpo resided at Spintex, Accra, and on April 26, this year, the complainant while on duty at the bank, mistakenly transferred GH¢17,812 into Fidelity Bank account number 2100406642414, belonging to the convict.

“Inspector Takyi said a few days later, the complainant detected the error and tried to reverse the transfer, but was informed that Akakpo had withdrawn the money.

“According to the prosecution, when Akakpo was contacted on phone to return the money, he declined with the explanation that “it is a gift from God.”

“Inspector Takyi said a report was made to the police, which led to the arrest of Akakpo.

“During investigations, the prosecution said Akakpo admitted the offence, but he could not account for the money,” the news agency reports.

To avoid being on the wrong side of the law, inform whichever bank credits your account with money you’re not expecting or know very well does not belong to you.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
