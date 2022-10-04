Funeral of Ghanaian man who had 20 wives, 111 children and 500+ grandkids draws huge crowd

The well-to-do businessman died at the age of 103.

A family source has revealed that aside from the 20 recognized wives, the man had about 30 concubines too.

A year after his death, many residents of Ningo still have fond memories of him due to the development projects he brought to the area, which are still beneficial to them.

Yen.com.gh reports one Nartey Jokshan, a native of Ningo, as saying that the late Wilson Gbli Nartey was a former CEO of Modern Ghana Construction and Salt Factory.

“His life-long stay in Ningo brought us electricity (he fed the town with electricity something from his own Pocket), roads from Old Ningo to Lekpongunor, and TSOPOLI. He started the Ningo Senior High School,” he said, as quoted by the news website.

It is further reported that the late Wilson Gbli Nartey, before his passing three years ago, had built the Ningo Health Center, the Ningo Police Station, the Ningo Post office, the Ningo Workers Quarters, the Dangme West District Assembly Office, which was later turned into the Great Ningo Traditional Council, and the Ningo Caustic Soda factory.