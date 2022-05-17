Ghanaian man dies in girlfriend’s room after a sleepover

It is reported that the police have since transported the body to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The assemblyman of the area, Matthew Amissah, who is reported to have confirmed the bizarre incident, said the suspect and her 34-year-old now-deceased boyfriend had had dinner and gone to bed. Unfortunately, he could not live to see the next day.

The elder brother of the deceased, Spio Hammond, has entreated the police to fast-track the investigation into the cause of Arkoh’s death.

In a related report, the Abura Dunkwa Police Command in the Central Region arrested a 45-year-old man simply identified as Bob for slashing his 56-year-old girlfriend with a cutlass multiple times for denying him sex.

The victim, Akua Baduwa, was rushed to the Abura Dunkwa government hospital in the Central Region for treatment.

According to starrfm.com.gh, the bloody incident occurred at Abakrampa on Sunday, May 15, 2022, around 1:30 PM.

It is reported that a misunderstanding had ensued between the lovers over sex before it escalated.

In the course of the argument, Bob became overly furious and reached for a cutlass under his bed and slashed the victim.

Despite the multiple severe wounds inflicted on her, Akua Baduwa managed to escape and cried for help, drawing the attention of neighbors who rushed her to the Abura Dunkwa government hospital.

After committing the crime, Bob attempted to abscond, but the residents gave him a hot chase and apprehended him. Reports say he was nearly lynched by the angry residents after his arrest.